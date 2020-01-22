dolittle character featurettes

On the January 22, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.



At The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
    • What we’ve been Watching:
      • Chris and Ben watched Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.
      • Peter saw Little Women and Brittany Runs a Marathon.
      • Brad watched Hustlers, Pain & Glory, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and Zumbo’s Just Desserts.
      • Hoai-Tran watched Dolittle, The Gentlemen, Weathering With You, Transit, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, Delicatessen, and binged The Witcher and The Circle.

 

  • Ben watched 6 Underground, Force Majeure, The African Queen, Homecoming, The Outsider, and started rewatching Breaking Bad.

 

    • Chris saw Bad Boys for Life and Ted Bundy: Falling For a Killer.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Hershey’s Kisses and Jolly Ranchers cereal, Mountain Dew Zero Sugar, Chocolate Marshmallow and Caramel Coconut Oreos. (Peter also had these)
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Ben finished the most recent season of The Secret History of Hollywood podcast.

 

