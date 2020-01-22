Water Cooler: Frozen, Bad Boys for Life, Dolittle, The Witcher, 6 Underground, Killer Inside, Hustlers, Force Majeure & More
Posted on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 22, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter spent 3 days at Disneyland last week, covering the Rise of the Resistance press event, experiencing the opening day with friends, and covering the Lunar New Year food festival at Disney California Adventure.
- Brad had his make-up done by his girlfriend.
- Hoai-Tran is very stoked about her animation-themed gallery wall she finally started hanging up.
- Ben saw the Frozen musical.
- Chris is trying not to freak out about flying to Sundance.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Chris and Ben watched Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.
- Peter saw Little Women and Brittany Runs a Marathon.
- Brad watched Hustlers, Pain & Glory, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and Zumbo’s Just Desserts.
- Hoai-Tran watched Dolittle, The Gentlemen, Weathering With You, Transit, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, Delicatessen, and binged The Witcher and The Circle.
- Ben watched 6 Underground, Force Majeure, The African Queen, Homecoming, The Outsider, and started rewatching Breaking Bad.
- Chris saw Bad Boys for Life and Ted Bundy: Falling For a Killer.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Hershey’s Kisses and Jolly Ranchers cereal, Mountain Dew Zero Sugar, Chocolate Marshmallow and Caramel Coconut Oreos. (Peter also had these)
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Ben finished the most recent season of The Secret History of Hollywood podcast.
