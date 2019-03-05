On the March 5, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at The Watercooler.

Opening Banter: Brad isn’t here today because of scheduling conflicts.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Jacob has been dogsitting seven dogs while preparing for SXSW. Hoai-Tran visited the MoMA and guested on /Filmcast for the Shoplifters review. Ben finished his Iceland video .

What we’ve been Reading : Peter read Ian Frisch ’s book Magic Is Dead . Jacob finished Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff, read Pet Sematary by Stephen King, and started Wolf in White Van by John Darnielle. He also got caught up on his comics and would recommend Murder Falcon , Outer Darkness , Bone Parish , Black Badge , the new Criminal , Die , Bitter Root and maaaybe the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic. Hoai-Tran finished Dracula and started reading Dune . Ben read The Name of the Wind





What we’ve been Watching : Peter saw Captain Marvel for a second time, and rewatched Iron Man 2 . Chris saw Captain Marvel , and watched Lorena and The Guilty . Jacob watched the 1989 Pet Sematary , He’s Out There , and The Uninvited . Hoai-Tran saw Captain Marvel , Furie , and watched two cheesy romantic K-dramas Touch Your Heart and Romance is a Bonus Book . Ben saw Captain Marvel , Top Hat, The Day of the Dolphin, My Dinner with Andre, Leaving Neverland Part 1 , The Naked Spur, and The Naked City

What we’ve been Eating : Peter recommends Virgil’s Cola , or specifically the Black Cherry flavor. Jacob has been loving Good Dee’s brownies and Rebel ice cream .

What we’ve been Playing : Peter played Escape Room in a Box: The Werewolf Experiment .



