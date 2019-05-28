Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience

On the May 28, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to in the water cooler.

Opening banter:

At The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
      • We all had lazy Memorial Days
    • What we’ve been Reading:
      • Jacob found a copy of Taschen’s James Bond Archives.
      • Chris read Cari Mora by Thomas Harris.
    • What we’ve been Watching:
      • Chris, HT and Ben watched The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience
      • Chris and HT watched Fleabag
      • Ben, Chris, and HT watched Booksmart
      • Jacob watched Red Dawn, Angels & Demons, and finished season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale.
      • Hoai-Tran watched Aladdin and The Handmaid’s Tale season 3.
      • Ben watched Pen15, Rocketman, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, The Perfection, and Swing Time
      • Chris watched Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
    • What we’ve been Eating:
    • What we’ve been Playing:

