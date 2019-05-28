Water Cooler: Bash Brothers, Fleabag, Booksmart, Red Dawn, Rocketman, Swing Time, and More
Posted on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the May 28, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to in the water cooler.
Opening banter:
At The Water Cooler:
-
- What we’ve been Doing:
- We all had lazy Memorial Days
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob found a copy of Taschen’s James Bond Archives.
- Chris read Cari Mora by Thomas Harris.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Chris, HT and Ben watched The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience
- Chris and HT watched Fleabag
- Ben, Chris, and HT watched Booksmart
- Jacob watched Red Dawn, Angels & Demons, and finished season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale.
- Hoai-Tran watched Aladdin and The Handmaid’s Tale season 3.
- Ben watched Pen15, Rocketman, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, The Perfection, and Swing Time
- Chris watched Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
-
- What we’ve been Eating:
- What we’ve been Playing:
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Fleabag breaks the fourth wall and then breaks your heart
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters Review: A Massive Monster Mash Dragged Down By Those Pesky Humans
