On the December 10, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Christmas is two weeks away, are you prepared?

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Jacob celebrated his Christmas early as he prepares for a season of travel. Brad got up his Christmas tree late and is reopening the #BradventCalendar Peter went to the Magic Castle as he does weekly, but this time he got to perform a magic trick for Michael Giacchino and Brad Bird . Bought a puzzle and have been coming up with excuses not to complete it. Hoai-Tran saw Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and didn’t hate it!

What we’ve been Reading : Chris started reading an advance copy of The Sopranos Sessions by Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz. Jacob started reading Console Wars by Blake Harris and has been revisiting Silver Surfer by Dan Slott and Michael Allred. Peter has been reading more of the Miles Morales arc of Ultimate Spider-Man .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter, while sorting out the puzzle watched The Christmas Chronicles , and because we were too lazy to get to the Apple TV remote, The Princess Switch came on. We watched the first two episodes of the Bravo television adaptation of Dirty John , and a screener of The Favourite . Saturday he got some good use of his AMC A-List pass, seeing Anna and the Apocalypse and a sneak preview of Bumblebee . Chris watched Springsteen on Broadway , A Simple Favor , The Favourite and Can You Ever Forgive Me? Brad watched the first few episodes of the second season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Jacob watched so much Jeopardy . He also watched The Ballad of Buster Scruggs , You Were Never Really Here , and Hearts Beat Loud . But also Pottersville ? Ben watched If Beale Street Could Talk , RBG , The Good Place , and Mortal Engines Hoai-Tran saw Bumblebee, The Favourite, Roma, Mary Queen of Scots, and They Shall Not Grow Old .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter tried some Holiday beverages at AMC and has been eating at SLAB . Brad had KFC’s Chicken and Waffles, found a suitable replacement for Apple Beer in Nature’s Nectar Sparkling Apple Cider

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob played Super Smash Bros. Ultimate , Steam World Dig , and Steam World Heist .



