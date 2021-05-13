Water Cooler: Army of the Dead, Spiral, Dark Side of the Ring, In the Heights, Profile, Columbo, West Side Story, Those Who Wish Me Dead
Posted on Thursday, May 13th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 13, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter bought a new camera, the Insta360 one x2, and used it for the first time at the Annual Passholder reopening of Knotts Berry Farm. He rode the new Beary Tales: Return to the Fair and more.
- Jacob interviewed Dave Bautista and wants to plug it.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob and Chris watched Army of the Dead and Spiral: From the Book of Saw.
- Peter is almost the last person to see The Mitchells vs. The Machines, and saw the Brian Pullman two-episode season premiere of Dark Side of the Ring, and got Discovery+ and started Expedition Back To The Future.
- Jacob watched In the Heights.
- Brad watched Profile and Calibre.
- Chris watched Those Who Wish Me Dead.
- Hoai-Tran has been watching Columbo.
- Ben watched West Side Story, The Hot Rock, and So I Married an Axe Murderer.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter tried Takis for the first time.
- Brad snagged Pepsi Blue, tried a Dr. Pepper Float at Arby’s, Strawberry Ice Cream Cone Hershey’s Kisses and Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal.
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
