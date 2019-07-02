On the July 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse art show at Gallery Nucleus. And he went to Disneyland and rode the new Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind ride at Disney California Adventure. He’s also been working on this video about Galaxy’s Edge photos that you should check out! I tried to go to the Stranger Things 3 takeover of the Santa Monica Pier but the line was capped before noon.
- Jacob has been preparing for Comic-Con.
- Brad went to The Lonely Island in concert.
- Hoai-Tran has been rock climbing more.
What we’ve been Reading:
- Chris read The Library Book by Susan Orlean.
What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and HT both saw Spider-Man: Far From Home, but we’ll talk more about that in our spoiler discussion tomorrow!
- Jacob and Chris saw Annabelle Comes Home.
- Chris saw Toy Story 4.
- Ben saw Haunted Honeymoon, The Postman Always Rings Twice, rewatched Collateral, and wants to give a shout-out to a specific episode of Documentary Now.
- Jacob saw JeruZalem.
- Brad saw the Avengers: Endgame re-release, rewatched For Richer or Poorer.
- Hoai-Tran saw Do The Right Thing, Midsommar, Shin Godzilla, 10 Years With Miyazaki, finished Neon Genesis Evangelion and the alternate ending movie End of Evangelion.
What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter has been loving Legendary Foods blueberry cinnamon bun flavored almond butter.
- Brad tried the Cheetos Sandwich at KFC, Spider-Man popcorn at AMC Theatres and Creamy Forest Mushroom flavored Lays chips.
