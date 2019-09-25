Water Cooler: Abominable, Gemini Man, Super Size Me 2, Peanut Butter Falcon, Long Day’s Journey Into Night, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Knotts Scary Farm & More
Posted on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 25, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Jacob and Chris are still out at Fantastic Fest. They will return to the podcast next week.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter got the new iPhone 11 Pro Max. He also went to Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure and Knotts Scary Farm at Knotts Berry Farm. And he will be making his magic trailer debut!
- Brad updated to Mojave on his Macbook Air and it ended up being really frustrating.
- Ben flew to South Carolina for a quick visit with some family
- Hoai-Tran went to the Brooklyn Book Festival.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Hoai-Tran has been reading Miyazakiworld by Susan Napier.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- HT and Ben saw Abominable.
- Peter saw Rambo: Last Blood in theaters, Murder Mystery on Netflix and Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken.
- Brad watched The Peanut Butter Falcon, Brittany Runs a Marathon and Between Two Ferns: The Movie.
- Ben saw Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Parasite (again), and started season one of Mindhunter
- Hoai-Tran saw Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Bacurau, Saturday Fiction at NYFF, and Gemini Man.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter and Brad tried the Caramel Apple Popcorn at AMC Theaters.
- Brad also tried the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa at Taco Bell and Twix Chocolate Milk.
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.