On the September 25, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Jacob and Chris are still out at Fantastic Fest. They will return to the podcast next week.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Hoai-Tran has been reading Miyazakiworld by Susan Napier.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • HT and Ben saw Abominable.
    • Peter saw Rambo: Last Blood in theaters, Murder Mystery on Netflix and Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken.
    • Brad watched The Peanut Butter Falcon, Brittany Runs a Marathon and Between Two Ferns: The Movie.
    • Ben saw Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Parasite (again), and started season one of Mindhunter
    • Hoai-Tran saw Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Bacurau, Saturday Fiction at NYFF, and Gemini Man.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter and Brad tried the Caramel Apple Popcorn at AMC Theaters.
    • Brad also tried the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa at Taco Bell and Twix Chocolate Milk.

