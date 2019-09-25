On the September 25, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Jacob and Chris are still out at Fantastic Fest. They will return to the podcast next week.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter got the new iPhone 11 Pro Max . He also went to Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure and Knotts Scary Farm at Knotts Berry Farm . And he will be making his magic trailer debut! Brad updated to Mojave on his Macbook Air and it ended up being really frustrating. Ben flew to South Carolina for a quick visit with some family Hoai-Tran went to the Brooklyn Book Festival.

What we’ve been Reading : Hoai-Tran has been reading Miyazakiworld by Susan Napier.

What we’ve been Watching : HT and Ben saw Abominable . Peter saw Rambo: Last Blood in theaters, Murder Mystery on Netflix and Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken . Brad watched The Peanut Butter Falcon, Brittany Runs a Marathon and Between Two Ferns: The Movie . Ben saw Long Day’s Journey Into Night , Parasite (again), and started season one of Mindhunter Hoai-Tran saw Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Bacurau, Saturday Fiction at NYFF, and Gemini Man .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter and Brad tried the Caramel Apple Popcorn at AMC Theaters. Brad also tried the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa at Taco Bell and Twix Chocolate Milk .



