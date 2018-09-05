5 minutes game

On the September 5, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Chris is away traveling to the Toronto International Film Festival.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter finally ran into his double Nader at the Magic Castle, and experienced his first Five Minutes Game on Labor Day.
    • Brad checked out The Science Behind Pixar Exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, went to Laugh Factory for a roast show in Chicago.
    • Hoai-Tran went to the No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man exhibit at the Smithsonian Renwick Gallery and bought too many books at the National Book Festival.
    • Jacob remade his board game room for the nth time.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Hoai-Tran is reading The World of Wakanda.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter started watching Ozark Season 2 on Netflix and saw the winner of the Five Minutes game.
    • Brad finally saw Crazy Rich Asians and saw Searching again
    • Jacob saw Crazy Rich Asians and finally started watching Mindhunter.
    • Hoai-Tran saw Searching again, and fed her period-piece needs with The Guernsay Literary and Potato Peel Society and The Little Stranger.
    • Ben finished Orange is the New Black S6 and watched First Reformed and Get Carter
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad went to Au Cheval in Chicago and got cupcakes and banana pudding from Magnolia Bakery
    • Jacob had the best fried chicken of his life at T22
    • Ben also had the best fried chicken of his life at Howlin’ Rays
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Peter went to Strategicon, a board game convention in Los Angeles, and played Splendor, Thanos Rising, and Charterstone.
    • Brad played Red Flags
    • Jacob attended his regular Dungeons & Dragons game
    • Ben has been playing Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4

