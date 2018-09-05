On the September 5, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Chris is away traveling to the Toronto International Film Festival.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter finally ran into his double Nader at the Magic Castle, and experienced his first Five Minutes Game on Labor Day. Brad checked out The Science Behind Pixar Exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, went to Laugh Factory for a roast show in Chicago. Hoai-Tran went to the No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man exhibit at the Smithsonian Renwick Gallery and bought too many books at the National Book Festival . Jacob remade his board game room for the nth time.

What we’ve been Reading : Hoai-Tran is reading The World of Wakanda .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter started watching Ozark Season 2 on Netflix and saw the winner of the Five Minutes game. Brad finally saw Crazy Rich Asians and saw Searching again Jacob saw Crazy Rich Asians and finally started watching Mindhunter . Hoai-Tran saw Searching again, and fed her period-piece needs with The Guernsay Literary and Potato Peel Society and The Little Stranger . Ben finished Orange is the New Black S6 and watched First Reformed and Get Carter

What we’ve been Eating : Brad went to Au Cheval in Chicago and got cupcakes and banana pudding from Magnolia Bakery Jacob had the best fried chicken of his life at T22 Ben also had the best fried chicken of his life at Howlin’ Rays

What we’ve been Playing : Peter went to Strategicon, a board game convention in Los Angeles, and played Splendor, Thanos Rising , and Charterstone . Brad played Red Flags Jacob attended his regular Dungeons & Dragons game Ben has been playing Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4



Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: