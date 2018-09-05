Water Cooler: 5 Minutes Game, Pixar, Burning Man, Ozark season 2, Searching, First Reformed, Fried Chicken, Thanos Rising, Spider-Man PS4
Posted on Wednesday, September 5th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 5, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Chris is away traveling to the Toronto International Film Festival.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter finally ran into his double Nader at the Magic Castle, and experienced his first Five Minutes Game on Labor Day.
- Brad checked out The Science Behind Pixar Exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, went to Laugh Factory for a roast show in Chicago.
- Hoai-Tran went to the No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man exhibit at the Smithsonian Renwick Gallery and bought too many books at the National Book Festival.
- Jacob remade his board game room for the nth time.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Hoai-Tran is reading The World of Wakanda.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter started watching Ozark Season 2 on Netflix and saw the winner of the Five Minutes game.
- Brad finally saw Crazy Rich Asians and saw Searching again
- Jacob saw Crazy Rich Asians and finally started watching Mindhunter.
- Hoai-Tran saw Searching again, and fed her period-piece needs with The Guernsay Literary and Potato Peel Society and The Little Stranger.
- Ben finished Orange is the New Black S6 and watched First Reformed and Get Carter
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad went to Au Cheval in Chicago and got cupcakes and banana pudding from Magnolia Bakery
- Jacob had the best fried chicken of his life at T22
- Ben also had the best fried chicken of his life at Howlin’ Rays
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter went to Strategicon, a board game convention in Los Angeles, and played Splendor, Thanos Rising, and Charterstone.
- Brad played Red Flags
- Jacob attended his regular Dungeons & Dragons game
- Ben has been playing Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4
Other articles mentioned:
- Peter Talks About Howlin’ Ray’s
- ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Review: Spidey Gets His Own ‘Arkham’-Style Adventure
- The Best, Worst, and Craziest Horror Movie You’ve Never Seen is Now Streaming
