Everyone’s talking about Watchmen, and rightfully so. The HBO adaptation of the iconic graphic novel is fantastic and lives up to the hype. It also features a killer score courtesy of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The score will be streaming at some point, but if you want to get your hands on a vinyl release, you’re in luck. The Watchmen soundtrack will be released in three volumes on vinyl, with each release coinciding with a major plot point on the series. In addition to the soundtrack news, you can also check out a link to supplementary material that will fill in the blanks between the Watchmen comic and the new show.

As you can see above, the Watchmen score is being released in three volumes, on three different dates: November 4, November 25, and December 16. That’s a whole lot of music, and there’s a method behind this release madness. Jeff Jenson, a story editor on the show, stated on Twitter that the albums will be released at “key points of the season.” They’ll also be “packed with extras.”

Here’s more info directly from the NIN site:

All told, the three releases will feature 39 tracks.

If you’re hungry for even more red hot Watchmen content, you should head on over to this link. HBO is putting out supplementary material that helps fill in some blanks and answer some questions fans might have, specifically about the time period between the comic’s end and the show’s beginning. My guess is this link will be updated every week with more info. Kicking things off are articles about Bass Reeves, the figure seen in the silent movie that starts the first episode; background on Rorschach and how he’s become a hero to the white supremacist group the Seventh Kavalry; and an article about Adrian Veidt being declared dead.