The specter of time looms over Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic Watchmen comic, with its nuclear doomsday clock counting down toward the story’s unforgettable ending. But now, more than thirty years after the comic was first published, that story will continue in the form of a new TV show from Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers.)

Today, HBO unveiled the highly-anticipated show’s premiere date.

Watchmen Premiere Date

Lindelof’s Watchmen debuts on HBO on October 20, 2019, and airs from 9:00pm to 10:00pm ET/PT.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, WATCHMEN, from executive producer Damon Lindelof (Emmy® winner for “Lost”; HBO’s “The Leftovers”) embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, and James Wolk all star in the upcoming series, while Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who memorably provided the score for David Fincher’s The Social Network, are tackling the music.

Watchmen will have nine episodes in its first season, and we can’t wait to see what Lindelof has up his sleeve. Be sure to check out our detailed breakdown of the most recent trailer for all the callbacks and references to the original comic.