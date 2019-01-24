The mystery surrounding Damon Lindelof‘s upcoming Watchmen series is not getting any clearer, even with the casting of a “key” supporting character. Dustin Ingram, star of the CMT series Sun Records, is joining the Watchmen cast in a recurring role that remains undisclosed.

Ingram, who is best known for his supporting role in CMT’s Sun Records, is joining a star-studded cast that already includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, James Wolk and Hong Chau.

The limited series is set in the same alternate universe as the seminal graphic novel, in which superheroes are treated as outlaws. However, showrunner Damon Lindelof is notably not adapting the comic itself but crafting a sequel set in the same world as the comic, but 30 years later. “We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago. Those issues are sacred ground and will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted. They will however be remixed,” Lindelof said.

Here is the official synopsis for Watchmen:

Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, this drama series from executive producer Damon Lindelof embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. The cast includes: Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers and Dylan Schombing. Produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, based on characters from DC; executive producer/writer Damon Lindelof; executive producer/pilot director, Nicole Kassell; executive producer, Tom Spezialy; executive producer/director, Stephen Williams; executive producer, Joseph Iberti.

Watchmen premieres on HBO in 2019.