Are you ready for it?

This morning, Taylor Swift made a surprise announcement about a concert documentary focusing on the music superstar’s Reputation stadium tour that she embarked on from May 8, 2018 through November 21, 2018, spanning locations from the United States to Japan. The documentary is coming to Netlix very soon and you can watch the trailer below.

Taylor Swift Concert Documentary Trailer

I’m not gonna lie: I love me some Taylor Swift, and not in a shameful guilty pleasure way. She delivers catchy pop tunes, and she puts on a hell of a show, so deal with it. Part of me regretted not going out of my way to get a ticket to see her in concert earlier this year, so this documentary couldn’t have come along at a better time. And for those of you who don’t have any plans on New Year’s Eve, now you do! The movie hits Netflix as soon as New Year’s Even begins at 12:01 A.M. PST on December 31. That means the East coast will probably have to watch the next morning.

Taylor Swift posted on Instagram about the concert documentary today, “You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year.” She also confirmed that Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will make special guest appearances, just as they did on the tour. Oh, and there’s a huge ass cobra named Karyn.

Even though this is Taylor Swift’s Reputation stadium tour, obviously she’ll also be playing some of her fans’ favorite hits from previous albums. So you can expect to jam out to some of your other favorite songs that weren’t on Reputation as well.

Taylor Swift is gifting the world front row seats to the last show of the U.S. leg of the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour, the highest-selling tour in U.S. history, and it’s only on Netflix! This epic concert film features pyro, fireworks, multiple stages and of course, a 63 foot cobra named Karyn. Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour will bring the sold-out 60,000 person show to you – whether you’re watching at a house party, a dive bar on the East Side, or on the couch with your cats. Call it what you want, but we’re calling it the best New Year’s Eve plans ever. Are you ready for it?!

The Taylor Swift concert documentary hits Netflix on December 31, 2018.