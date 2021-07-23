It has been a week since the Fear Street Trilogy wrapped up and that might as well be a decade in spoiler terms, so naturally, it’s time for the show’s creator Leigh Janiak and a good chunk of the cast to answer some spoilery questions about the three films.

Remember, There are Spoilers!

Netflix has released a little Zoom compilation with the cast and creator of Fear Street to address some spoiler-heavy questions about the films, which is a move that makes me strangely nostalgic for the glory days of DVDs when even the crappiest release had a little mini-doc on it with these kinds of chats.

Want to know some obscure Easter Eggs? How about the creepiest killer according to each individual cast member? What about that post-credits scene? Or what the hell was that pulsing Cronenbergian horror show all about? All those and more are addressed in this thing.

The FEAR STREET cast and director Leigh Janiak have answers to the spoilery questions you're dying to know about ? pic.twitter.com/4Q6aUZCcDZ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 23, 2021

Spoilery Goodness Awaits!

My favorite part of those 5 1/2 minutes was Janiak illuminating some hidden moments in Fear Street 1994, like the Pixies song foreshadowing the whole damn story, and pointing out that Sheriff Goode’s limp is a result of an injury we see him get in the sequel.

I might just be dense (very likely) but that limp business totally flew past me when I binged the first two movies back to back.

I also liked hearing a little more detail on what Janiak calls the Heart of Darkness, the living tumorous mass that craps out the killers from time to time, and especially how its influences trace back to The Fly, Alien, and Aliens.

I’ve pulled out my “we need horror movies for kids” soapbox here already when discussing the impact of Laika’s Coraline and ParaNorman, so you folks should know where I stand on something like Fear Street.

What’s interesting to me about this series of films, though, is that it’s a whole step up the ladder to true-blue horror. This is horror that’s gory, has jump scares, and a cultural message beneath the surface, but it’s not suffocatingly intense. If Coraline is horror for children, Fear Street is horror for tweens.

Back in my day, we jumped from creepy kids’ stuff like Something Wicked This Way Comes right into the deep end with stuff like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. But the ’80s were a weird time. They marketed R-rated movies like RoboCop, Rambo: First Blood Part II, and the Nightmare on Elm Streets directly to kids. We had Freddy Krueger toys! And not toys like we have today. McFarlane action figures are geared towards adult collectors.

There was no such thing back then. I remember I had a rubber Freddy Krueger that was like a Stretch Armstrong.

So, while I know Fear Street isn’t going to be every horror fan’s cup of tea, I’m very happy it exists. I’ll even bet you $20 right now that we’re going to see it referenced as a gateway series for a whole lot of future horror nerds.