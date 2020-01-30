Do you want to watch Star Trek: Picard, but you’re too cheap to pay for a CBS All Access subscription until the entire series is available for you to binge watch in a single week? Well, we have some good news. The first episode of Picard, starring Sir Patrick Stewart as the legendary Starfleet Captain Jean-Luc Picard, has been made available for free on YouTube for a limited time.

Watch Star Trek: Picard for Free

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

In Picard, we find the Starfleet Captain retired and living at his family’s vineyard at the end of the 24th century. But of course, adventure somehow finds him again when a mysterious young woman named Dahj (Isa Briones) shows up, desperate for his help. Initially, Starfleet seems reluctant to let him get involved, but you can’t keep Picard down.

A review at Forbes from Erik Kain said the first episode of Picard was “an excellent season premiere that sets the stage nicely for what’s to come” and “there’s lots of mystery to unravel and adventures to be had for the rest of the season…” Sounds like the series could be worth paying that CBS All Access subscription price after all. But you should watch the first episode to better make that call.

The series features an array of new cast members, including Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor). But since we’re dealing with a legacy character from Star Trek: The Next Generation, some other familiar faces are involves, including Star Trek: Voyager’s Jeri Ryan, and Next Generation’s Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes, all reprising their original roles.

Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin are executive producing the series.

At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones), in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard hit CBS All Access on Thursdays at 3:01am ET/12:01am PT.