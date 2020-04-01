For some reason, there are still some people in the United States who think they don’t need to be cautious about how often they leave their homes when the coronavirus pandemic is spreading across the country. That’s why every week (maybe even every other day), there’s a new PSA from various famous faces providing some sound, valuable advice to Americans about how to behave during this delicate and dangerous time for the world. And the latest additions are absolutely perfect.

Larry David calls out some of “the idiots out there” who aren’t staying home, and by association, putting old old, grumpy guys like the Curb Your Enthusiasm star at risk. Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson takes a more commanding approach by reading a book called Stay the F— Home, a variation on Adam Mansbach‘s best-selling book Go the F— to Sleep, which the Pulp Fiction star previously read online too.

Larry David Asks You Not to Kill Old People Like Him

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I’ll never see you.” Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

First up, in a video from the Office of the Governor of California on Twtter, Larry David said

“Basically want to address the idiots out there — and you know who you are. You’re going out — I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socializing too close, it’s not good.”

It’s especially not good for Larry David, because his older age puts him at a higher risk, like a lot of other elderly citizens out there. The comedian elaborated as only he could:

“You’re hurting old people like me — well, not me. I have nothing to do with you. I’ll never see you. But, you know, other — let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives! Who the hell knows.”

In case you needed a reminder of just how relieving it is to not have any plans outside of the house to worry about, David finishes up by reiterating that “nothing good ever happens going out of the house.” And at this specific point in time, the outside world is “not a good place to be.”

He concluded that those who have seen his show should know "nothing good ever happens going out of the house," adding "it's just trouble out there" and that it's "not a good place to be." Seriously, stay home.

Samuel L. Jackson Wants You to Stay the F— Home

Joining in the initiative to get people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, Samuel L. Jackson popped in from home to make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (which is also being done from the comedian’s home). He came with a little presentation in the form of reading a new book by Adam Mansbach. It’s called Stay the F— at Home, and in the same spirit of his reading of Go the F— to Sleep, he’s not being shy about making sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing.

It may not always be as applicable to life as Go the F— to Sleep, but it’s safe to say that Stay the F— at Home is exactly what we all need to be doing right now.