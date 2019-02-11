If you want to watch original programming from TBS, you usually need a subscription to a cable provider or an online TV streaming service. But the cable channel has made the first episode of their latest comedy series easily available for everyone to watch.

Miracle Workers is a new series from Man Seeking Woman creator Simon Rich focusing on a lowly angel named Craig (Daniel Radcliffe) who must stop God (Steve Buscemi) from destroying Earth. That might sound like the premise for some kind of fantastical blockbuster, but it’s actually a quirky, dry comedy. You can see for yourself by watching the first episode on YouTube right now.

Watch Miracle Workers

Craig (Daniel Radcliffe) works in the Department of Answered Prayers, but he’s not really up to the task of helping a person praying for anything more than finding their car keys. Everything else gets sent up to God (Steve Buscemi) himself, labeled as an “impossible” prayer to answer. That only adds to God’s boredom with the planet he created, and He’s decided that it might be better just to dispatch with it altogether.

The destruction of Earth doesn’t sit well with Eliza (Geraldine Viswanathan of Blockers), who begs God to reconsider. The only way he’ll hold back is if Eliza and Craig can somehow answer one prayer to help awkward singles Laura (Sasha Compère) and Sam (Jon Bass) fall in love.

Early reviews of Miracle Workers seem to be right down the middle of the road. Entertainment Weekly says the series is “more amusing than full-fledged funny, but the show’s saving grace is its ensemble.” The Hollywood Reporter seems to agree, noting in their review, “Miracle Workers is not bad, it’s just trying to be either too cute or too clever and doesn’t have much urgency.” That’s a little disappointing, but maybe it’s still something you should see for yourself.

Miracle Workers is an anthology series with seven episodes in this first season directed by Ryan Case (Modern Family), Maurice Marable (Brockmire), Dan Schimpf (Man Seeking Woman), and Jorma Taccone (MacGruber). But if you want to watch the rest of it, you’ll have to sign up for a cable or streaming TV subscription or buy a season pass on iTunes. If you need to be convinced to watch the first episode above, check out the trailer over here.

