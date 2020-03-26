Millions of Americans are going to be stuck at home for at least another month, maybe more, as we continue to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the United States. That means you’ll need all the movies and TV shows you can get your hands on in order to help pass the time, and cable giants Xfinity and AT&T will be helping out by making premium channels like HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, Epix and more available for free for a limited time throughout April. Get the details below on how and when you can watch HBO for free and much more.

AT&T Makes Subscribers #Connected Together

AT&T’s new #ConnectedTogether initiative begins today, giving free premium content (on a staggered schedule) to all subscribers of their DirecTV, U-Verse, AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now services. Here’s what AT&T customers will be able to enjoy from today through April (via Deadline):

March 26 – April 4: Starz (for DirecTV and U-Verse packages only)

April 4 – April 16 – Epix

April 17 – April 20 – HBO and Cinemax

Unfortunately, Showtime isn’t part of the free premium content offerings through AT&T, but if you’re an Xfinity subscriber, you’ll get access to the premium channel and a bunch more content through mid-April and beyond.

Xfinity Offers Premium Catalogs for Free Through April

Comcast officially announced yesterday that Xfinity subscribers will get free access to a series of VOD content from premium networks and subscription video services accessed through Xfinity X1 and Flex subscriptions. The offerings include Showtime, Epix, CuriosityStream, History Vault, Grokker Yoga Fitness & Wellbeing, The Reading Corner and DOGTV. It’s a bit of a bummer that HBO and Cinemax aren’t included, but this is still an eclectic selection of content.

Here’s the breakdown of what is available for Xfinity customers right now:

SHOWTIME – all X1 customers can enjoy 30-days of all the series and movies the network has to offer including Billions, Homeland and Shameless . Xfinity Flex customers will be able to watch select originals such as City On A Hill and Kidding .

– all X1 customers can enjoy 30-days of all the series and movies the network has to offer including and . Xfinity Flex customers will be able to watch select originals such as and . EPIX – 30 days free of the full EPIX catalog of thousands of movies, along with acclaimed original series including Godfather of Harlem , Pennyworth , War of the Worlds and the highly-anticipated Belgravia , premiering April 12.

– 30 days free of the full EPIX catalog of thousands of movies, along with acclaimed original series including , , and the highly-anticipated , premiering April 12. CuriosityStream – 60 days free of the top 300 award-winning documentaries and series on science, history, wildlife, adventure, travel and more. Explore your world and beyond with shows including Ancient Earth and The History of Food.

– 60 days free of the top 300 award-winning documentaries and series on science, history, wildlife, adventure, travel and more. Explore your world and beyond with shows including and DOGTV – the whole family is covered with 30 days free of programs for dogs, as well as dog-related programs for all dog lovers.

– the whole family is covered with 30 days free of programs for dogs, as well as dog-related programs for all dog lovers. Grokker Yoga Fitness & Wellbeing – 30 days free of expert-led video classes in fitness, yoga, meditation and healthy cooking.

– 30 days free of expert-led video classes in fitness, yoga, meditation and healthy cooking. HISTORY Vault – 30 days free of a deep offering of classic series, probing documentaries and cutting-edge specials. From series like Modern Marvels to specials about ancient cultures, HISTORY Vault is the one-stop destination for exploring the past, present and future.

– 30 days free of a deep offering of classic series, probing documentaries and cutting-edge specials. From series like Modern Marvels to specials about ancient cultures, HISTORY Vault is the one-stop destination for exploring the past, present and future. Kids Room – 30 days free of a wide selection of popular series filled with vivid stories and beloved characters. Popular children’s series include Bob the Builder, Polly Pocket, and Strawberry Shortcake.

– 30 days free of a wide selection of popular series filled with vivid stories and beloved characters. Popular children’s series include Bob the Builder, Polly Pocket, and Strawberry Shortcake. The Great Courses Signature Collection – 30 days free of engaging and educational video lectures from the world’s greatest professors. Hundreds of subjects to learn; from photography to psychology, guitar to genetics, or mindful health to a vast exploration of history.

– 30 days free of engaging and educational video lectures from the world’s greatest professors. Hundreds of subjects to learn; from photography to psychology, guitar to genetics, or mindful health to a vast exploration of history. The Reading Corner – 30 days free of reading videos on themes such as spring, holiday, school and nature. For children up to 10 years old. Stories include Donuts: The Hole Story, This is a Book Full of Monsters, and Beauty and the Beast.

Xfinity will also be offering more preview content from “dozens of new networks, studios and streaming partners on a rolling basis over the coming weeks,” so we might still see channels like HBO and Cinemax get included in this line-up of offerings.

Even though cable companies generally overcharge for their services, it’s nice to see they’re doing a little bit to help families who are stuck at home during this rough time.