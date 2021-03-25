Since Paramount+ falls under the ViacomCBS banner, including content from Nickelodeon was always a no-brainer. But the streaming service is really digging into the golden years of the kids cable network with their latest programming additions.

Paramount+ has just added a slew of classic Nickelodeon shows like the comedy Salute Your Shorts, the physical challenge series Legends of the Hidden Temple, the animated sketch comedy showcase KaBlam, the old school video game competition series Nick Arcade, and much more.

Paramount+ hyped up the addition of 90s Nickelodeon programming with this post to Twitter yesterday:

It might be time to revisit some childhood friends… Check out all the classic 90s @Nickelodeon shows that are now streaming on #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/InEpDQJmQX — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) March 24, 2021

In a thread that followed this post, Paramount+ specifically mentioned the addition of these shows:

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

All That

Allegra’s Window

The Angry Beavers

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

CatDog

Clarissa Explains It All

Double Dare

Doug

Eureeka’s Castle

Gullah Gullah Island

Guts

Hey Arnold!

Hey Dude

KaBlam

Kenan & Kel

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Nick Arcade

Rocko’s Modern Life

Rugrats

Salute Your Shorts

You Can’t Do That on Television

Some of these shows, such as the classic NickToons, have been available on Paramount+ since the service launched earlier this month. But there are some fantastic new additions that throw it back to the early, weird days of Nickelodeon when the mental patients were totally in control of the asylum.

You Can’t Do That on Television is one of the earliest offerings Nickelodeon had. Imported from Canada, the sketch comedy series is chock full of weird bits and gags, including the introduction of what would become the network’s signature slime. It has plenty of content you probably wouldn’t see on Nickelodeon these days, and it’s truly a relic of a different time.

Hey Dude and Salute Your Shorts give us the somewhat edgier side of Nickelodeon in the early 1990s. Hey Dude follows happenings of the Bar None Dude Ranch in Arizona when it comes under new ownership while Salute Your Shorts focuses on the shenanigans of Camp Anawanna. Each shows follows the trials and tribulations of teenage characters dealing with relationships, authority, life changes, and more.

KaBlam is an outstanding showcase of unique animation and goofy comedy that really let animators spread their wings in experimental and alternative ways. Whether it’s the claymation lessons of an alien and a caveman in Prometheus and Bob or the wacky stop-motion superhero antics of Action League Now!, this series is full of short animated gems.

Then we have the competition shows like Legends of the Hidden Temple and Guts. The former brings some Indiana Jones flair to the physical challenge format made popular by Double Dare while the latter is just a flat out sports competition for youngsters. You’ll quickly be shouting at the Blue Barracudas for not knowing how to put together the three-piece Shrine of the Silver Monkey, and you’ll revel in the days when owning a piece of the Aggro Crag was one of the biggest dreams a kid could have.

Finally, Nick Arcade is the competition show made for gamers. Featuring trivia, video game play, and even a virtual reality element that put kids inside of an arcade game, this series really tapped into the love there was for video games in the 1990s.

You can check out all these shows and more right now on Paramount+.