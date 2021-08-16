Star Trek’s Starship Enterprise is arguably the most well-known and well-loved science-fictional spaceship. The bridge has graced the screen in various Star Trek series and has been something that fans can only dream about visiting.

Fans may soon get a chance, however, to visit the Enterprise themselves. Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s estate is working with tech company OTOY on a so-called Roddenberry Archive. What will this archive include? Holographic and digital renderings of the makeup of the Starship Enterprise based on television and movie sets.

A Holodeck of the Enterprise

According to Variety, the project will include text, documents, and blueprints from the original Star Trek series, original films, and spinoff shows. The effort will also include “life-sized hologram installations that promise to be indistinguishable from reality.”

To make this happen, OTOY is partnering with Light Field Lab, a company that claims to have the world’s most innovative holographic system that doesn’t require a headset. Gene’s son, Rod Roddenberry shared his excitement about the partnership:

“I cannot think of a more capable and innovative company to trust with these materials. OTOY’s work will allow generations to experience my father’s contribution to humanity with the greatest historical accuracy possible. This project will protect an optimistic vision of the future, that has inspired so many and remains so important today.”

I’m sure many Trekkies will share Rod’s excitement. What this will look like, however, is still a bit of a mystery. Will the hologram they create of the Enterprise also include the holodeck? And if so, will that holodeck include a hologram of the Enterprise, and so on, ad infinitum? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Not the First Real-Life Bridge Trekkies Could Beam Into

This holographic rendition of the Enterprise isn’t the first time Trek fans will be able to visit a starship. From 1998 to 2008, Las Vegas was home to the attraction, Star Trek: The Experience. That attraction allowed guests to beam into the Trek universe and interact with its characters across the franchise. You could actually visit Quark’s Bar where you could partake in Trek-themed delicacies, something that even the coolest hologram could not replicate.

That attraction has sadly been shut down for over a decade at this point, so it’s heartening to see fans can perhaps get at least some of that experience back through the Roddenberry Archive. When we’ll be able to boldly go to a hologram of the Starship Enterprise, however, remains unknown.