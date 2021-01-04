Wanda and Vision are an unusual couple, aren’t they? If you’ve seen the previous WandaVision trailers, you’ve probably heard that phrase a million times, though the latest TV spot introduces another “unusual couple” whose fingerprints will be all over the Disney+ show: songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The Oscar-winning songwriting duo behind the earworms of Frozen, Frozen 2, and Coco are confirmed to be writing the original theme songs for WandaVision, one of which you can listen to in the WandaVision TV spot below.

WandaVision TV Spot: Listen to The Theme Song

A new TV spot released by Disney+ teases one of several original WandaVision theme songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The duo penned “unique songs” for several of the nine episodes in the experimental superhero miniseries, which borrows its visuals from classic sitcoms from the 1950s through today. They’ll be joined by composer Christophe Beck in shaping the unique aural stylings for the series.

“WandaVision is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project,” Lopez said. “When the director, Matt Shakman—an old friend from my college days—pitched it to us, we didn’t have to think about it. We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone.”

Added Anderson-Lopez, “I grew up in the ’80s watching shows from every decade on the networks all day long. Episodes from I Love Lucy, Brady Bunch and Family Ties shaped who I am and how I move through the world. So this project was a dream come true.”

You can hear a verse from one of the WandaVision theme songs at the very end of the TV spot: it’s a peppy theme song featuring a chorus of voices singing “WandaVisioooon” that will likely accompany the earliest eras of the series, the 1950s or 1960s, owing to its Big Band music stylings and the eerie similarities it shares to the theme from Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color.

Created by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.