Now that The Mandalorian has finished its first season, Disney+ has to do something to keep those millions of subscribers satiated (you know, beyond that massive catalog of classic films and such). A new video announcing what’s coming to the streaming service in 2020 is mostly familiar titles, but there’s one noteworthy addition. WandaVision, the second of Marvel Studios’ streaming series starring characters introduced on the big screen via the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will now arrive this year after originally being announced for 2021.

WandaVision remains shrouded in mystery and this video doesn’t add anything new to chew on, only offering some concept art we’ve already seen. However, it does confirm that the series, starring Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany‘s Vision, will hit this year.

Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here’s a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020

WandaVision will not be the only Marvel series arriving on Disney+ this year. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will kick things off in 2020, but we don’t know exactly when. However, we can probably expect the ongoing adventures of Bucky and Sam to arrive first, possibly within the first half of the year, while Wanda and Vision arrive in the colder months.

The one thing we know about WandaVision for sure is that it’s going to be weird. Really weird. At least, that’s what everyone involved in the show has continuously emphasized in the press (because Disney snipers will strike them down if they say anything about the actual plot or such). When describing the series a few months ago, Olsen said “It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters.” Bettany added: “That’s where it starts and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love.”

We do know that the series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which should prove interesting because Vision is, you know, dead. We also know that the series will somehow set up the events of the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series will also feature Kat Dennings and Randall Park returning as their MCU characters, with Kathryn Hahn playing a new character. Teyonah Parris will play the adult version of Monica Rambeau, introduced as a child in last year’s Captain Marvel. Jac Schaeffer, who worked on the Captain Marvel script, will serve as showrunner while Matt Shakman directs.