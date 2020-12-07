Warner Bros. earned Hollywood’s attention last week with its bombshell HBO Max announcement, but Disney is laying a trail of breadcrumbs that suggests all eyes are going to be back on the Mouse House later this week. Over the past few days, the Disney+ Twitter account has been releasing themed WandaVision posters for Marvel Studios’ upcoming superhero series, and it appears that a new trailer is coming this Thursday.



WandaVision Posters

Disney+ has been releasing one of these WandaVision posters per day since this past Friday, and an intrepid Twitter user noticed that the timing is such that the company could release a new poster every day until this Thursday, which is when Disney is hosting a big investor day and reportedly intends to announce new information about upcoming film and television titles.

Echoing this show’s unconventional approach to superhero storytelling, Friday’s poster represented the 1950s, Saturday’s apparently tipped its hat to the ’60s (although I don’t remember top hats being a big part of ’60s culture, but we’ll just let that one go for now), Sunday’s brought things squarely into the ’70s with its wood paneling and stylized light fixture, and today’s entry fast-forwarded into the 1980s. The expectation is that over the next two days, WandaVision will receive posters themed in the 1990s and then the 2000s, and the show’s first full trailer could debut on Thursday during that investor meeting.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return to reprise their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and apparently the scope of this series is so big that it feels like six Marvel movies crammed into a sitcom format. And not just old sitcoms, either: as the show hops around and changes styles, it will incorporate visual elements from shows like The Office, too.

“If you haven’t seen any of them [Marvel movies] and just want to step into this weird thing because you love The Dick Van Dyke Show, it’s going to work,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said. “But if you’ve been tracking the 23 movies we’ve made and following along the stories into Phase 4, there’ll be a wealth of rewards waiting for you as it all unfolds.”

WandaVision, which is created and written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, premieres on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.