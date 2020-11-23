So far, Marvel’s teases of WandaVision have leaned heavily on the black and white, classic television sitcom world that Wanda Maxmioff and Vision find themselves living within. This makes the upcoming series on Disney+ unlike any Marvel Studios project we’ve seen before, but the emulation of classic sitcoms like I Love Lucy and Bewitched is just the beginning of WandaVision‘s journey through sitcom history.

In a new interview, Marvel Studios boxx Kevin Feige said WandaVision‘s journey through sitcom tropes will take us right up to the popular mockumentary style present in the likes of The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Modern Family.

Kevin Feige spoke to Empire for their December cover issue that’s all about WandaVision, and while he reaffirmed his love for classic TV sitcoms, he added a more contemporary wrinkle to the equation. Feige said, “I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything,” but he then teased, “We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style.”

Though The Office didn’t pioneer the mockumentary style of filmmaking, both the British and US version of the comedy series helped popularize it as a more popular format. Parks and Recreation and Modern Family both followed in 2009, making the mockumentary style a noticeable stepping stone in the evolution of TV style. So it only makes sense that WandaVision would have some fun with that format too. While I wouldn’t expect to see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in an office setting, we’ll clearly get some talking heads with them.

Even though Marvel is shaking things up with the format of the show, let’s not forget that this is a story that will have major effects on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Feige teased that the trauma Wanda endured throughout The Infinity Saga will be important in her story throughout this series, and he teases what we’ll learn about her and the strength of her super powers. He said:

“If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don’t think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff. So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-‘Endgame.’ Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?”

Since we know that the events of WandaVision will set up what’s to come in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, whatever happens with Wanda will be a big deal for the MCU at large. Could we see Wanda spiraling out of control and becoming a villain for the rest of Marvel’s superheroes to deal with?

WandaVision will arrive on Disney+ starting on January 15, 2020.