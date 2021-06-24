WandaVision ushered in a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this year as the first TV series from Marvel Studios on Disney+. Offering something that Marvel fans never expected, the ambitious series delivered some of the biggest emotional punches the MCU had ever seen, and now those moving moments have been recreated in a trio of beautiful WandaVision posters by artists Alice X. Zhang and Andy Fairhurst. Find out when and where you can get them below.

Love, Persevering – Timed Edition by Alice X. Zhang

Fine art Giclee

19 x 13 inches

Hand-numbered timed edition

Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold

through Sunday, June 27th @ 11:59 PM ET

$50

Love, Persevering – XL Variant

Fine art Giclee

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$100

We’ll Say Hello Again – Timed Edition by Alice X. Zhang

Fine art Giclee

19 x 13 inches

Hand-numbered timed edition

Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold

through Sunday, June 27th @ 11:59 PM ET

$50

We’ll Say Hello Again – XL Variant

Fine art Giclee

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$100

The artwork on both of these pieces is stunning. Each has such rich texture, and the way the circuitry and glitches pop from “We’ll Say Hello Again” is truly gorgeous. My only complaint is that the WandaVision logo was shoehorned into the corner of each piece, as if those seeing it wouldn’t immediately know where the image comes from. Thankfully, it’s small enough that it might go unnoticed.

Wandavision by Andy Fairhurst

Fine art Giclee

18 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 275

$50

Meanwhile, Andy Fairhurst has delivered a WandaVision poster meant to be representative of the entire series. Combining the vibrant colors of Scarlet Witch and Vision with the classic black and white TV aesthetic makes for a mesmerizing blend of hues. Plus, if you look closely, you’ll see the nosy neighbor Agnes hanging around.

All of these posters will go on sale today over at Bottleneck Gallery at 12:00 P.M. ET.