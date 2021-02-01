Life moves pretty fast out in the suburbs, and if you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you might miss a pivotal Easter egg. Marvel has released a new WandaVision mid-season trailer, which mostly contains footage and scenes we’ve seen already, but offers some tantalizing new moments to obsess over. Check out the new WandaVision trailer below.

WandaVision Mid-Season Trailer

Marvel has released a slightly longer (by 30 seconds) version of this WandaVision trailer from last week, which mostly features new footage of Wanda and Vision realizing something is strange with their neighborhood of Westview, as well as more Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. And let’s face it, who doesn’t want more Kathryn Hahn?

But all bets are off now that we’ve learned the big reveal: that Westview exists in some kind of faux reality within a neighborhood in New Jersey, created by none other than Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). But while everyone seemed blissfully aware of Wanda’s influence, including her loving husband Vision (Paul Bettany), the cracks are starting to form in this suburban bliss, with SWORD, led by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the FBI, led by Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) investigating the forcefield surrounding the town.

But don’t worry, we’re still getting all kinds of sitcom shenanigans, with WandaVision moving on to pay homage to sitcoms from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, including footage where Wanda is talking to the camera like a Modern Family-style sitcom. But the wacky hijinks can only go on for so long, as Vision begins to wonder what lays outside of Westview.

Keep up with WandaVision every Friday on Disney+, and tune in to our spoiler discussions that same day on the SlashFilm Daily podcast.