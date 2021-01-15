WandaVision premieres on Disney+ today with the first two episodes of the Marvel Studios series focusing on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. To drum up some more hype and interest for the series, in case the positive reactions weren’t enough, a new WandaVision featurette has arrived to take us behind the scenes of the series. It’s mostly pretty standard making-of stuff, but if you keep your eyes peeled, you just might catch some Wonder Man art lingering in the background.

WandaVision Featurette

The WandaVision featurette gives us the basic sitcom set-up for the story, but it only teases the mystery at the center of the series. There are some intriguing new bits of footage, including a shot that fully confirms Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is working for SWORD, or the Sentient World Observation and Response Department. The shot in question shows Monica wearing a badge and vest with the agency’s name and logo on it, and she seems to be surprised by the forcefield surrounding the suburb in which Wanda and Vision are residing. It seems like SWORD may be trying to figure out exactly what’s going on with Wanda, implying that this might be something she’s doing to herself.

Other bits of new footage tease the more modern sitcoms that WandaVision will also be emulating, including the mockumentary style made popular by The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Modern Family. That’s a style we’ll likely see later in the series since the first two episodes stick with the 1950s and 1960s.

One last thing that caught our attention was the artwork seen in the background of the talking head with with head writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer. Here’s what we’re talking about:

If you look on the far left side of this shot, you’ll see artwork of a character in black and red who appears to have a large “W” across their chest. This is undoubtedly artwork of Wonder Man, a Marvel Comics character who has direct ties to the relationship between Wanda and Vision, even creating a love triangle between the three of them.

Nerdist has an excellent breakdown of the character’s significance in Marvel Comics, not to mention an interesting theory about how the character could be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 nearly included a full-on appearance of Nathan Fillion as the character.

Check out our review of WandaVision for a more thorough impression of the series, and after you’ve watched the first two episodes of the series, be sure to check out our in-depth recap of the premiere, as well as our interview with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, and a conversation with series director Matt Shakman.