Eagle-eyed Marvel fans have known from the first episode of WandaVision who has secretly been watching the faux sitcom reality play out between Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). But a new WandaVision clip from the upcoming fourth episode of the series comes right out with it. Not only do we get a proper introduction to Teyonah Parris‘ real character (surprise, her name’s not Geraldine), but we get some idea of how the fourth episode will break from the formula of the first three episodes of the series.

This clip, and this article, contains spoilers for the series so far.

WandaVision Episode 4 Clip

The last time we saw Teyonah Parris as Geraldine, she had been literally thrown out of Westview, landing in the middle of a field taken over by agents and soldiers from some kind of government organization. Randall Park also appears in this scene as Jimmy Woo, the FBI agent who was keeping an eye on Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp. In this clip, he finally refers to her as Rambeau, confirming that Parris is playing the adult version of Monica Rambeau, daughter of Maria Rambeau, the pilot and best friend of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in Captain Marvel.

Now that we have that out of the way, we also have confirmation of exactly how Monica/Geraldine ended up in Westview. In case you’ve missed the hints in the first three episodes, her wardrobe confirms that she’s working for SWORD (which stands for Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division). But that’s not the only interesting thing about this clip.

After the first three episodes of WandaVision, we know Monica infiltrates Wanda’s faux sitcom reality as Geraldine. But in this clip, it appears as if she’s seeing the forcefield surrounding Westview for the first time. That tells us that the upcoming fourth episode of WandaVision will likely play out from SWORD’s perspective, and we’ll probably see that unfold from the very beginning of the series. In fact, there’s a chance that this episode may take us back before the WandaVision sitcom we’ve been watching even began. After all, at the end of the first episode, SWORD clearly had a viewing station set up to watch the show as it unfolds.

Speaking of that viewing station, there’s also a new shot of Kat Dennings as Darcy where she appears to be in that very room. I think we’ll find that Darcy has been the one watching WandaVision unfold, and perhaps there are some interesting observations that she’ll report back to SWORD.

I think it’s safe to say that from here on out the sitcom world that Wanda has created will start to crumble even more. After Monica rattled Wanda by mentioning that Ultron killed her brother Pietro, it’s clear that Wanda will do anything she can to avoid confronting any grief she might be feeling after the death of Vision. But there’s still something else mysterious going on with this situation, and we can’t wait to see where this series goes.