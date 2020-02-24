Nicolas Cage vs. possessed animatronic characters? Sign me up. Wally’s Wonderland stars Cage as a janitor at an amusement park who ends up having to deal with some demonic animatronics, and a first look image from the flick has found its way online. Sadly, the animatronic characters aren’t in the pic, but Nic Cage is, and honestly though, what more do you need? See the Wally’s Wonderland first look below.

Okay, as far as first look go, this isn’t that exciting. It’s Nicolas Cage with a beard, looking at a sign. If that doesn’t do it for you, perhaps this synopsis will:

“The film follows Cage’s character, The Janitor, in his bid to survive a hellish night trapped inside an abandoned family entertainment center populated by possessed animatronics.”

That plot sounds more than a little derivative of Five Nights at Freddy’s, which is also being developed as a film. But Wally’s Wonderland has an advantage, and that advantage is named Nicolas Cage. “For me there was always one actor and one actor only who could make this movie work,” director Kevin Lewis previously said, “and that actor is Nick Cage. I’m thrilled to be working with him and can’t wait to see him go up against Wally and his gang of psychopathic misfits. I see this movie as Pale Rider vs Killer Klowns from Outer Space.”

In addition to Cage, Wally’s Wonderland stars Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, and Chris Warner. Production is currently underway. Landmark Studio Group has joined Landafar Entertainment, JD Entertainment, Saturn Films, and Screen Media Ventures to produce the film in association with Baffin Media Limited with the support of Great Point Media. The screenplay is by G.O. Parsons.