Mark Wahlberg is, somehow, one of the biggest stars on the planet. And now he’s got his own HBO documentary series called – wait for it – Wahl Street. This six-part series follows Wahlberg as he tries to balance his busy schedule, which honestly doesn’t sound like a good excuse for a documentary. “Wow, this rich and famous man is doing work!” should not be that surprising, or documentary-worthy, but here we are! Watch the Wahl Street trailer below, and then say hi to your mother for me.

Wahl Street Trailer

A few years ago, Mark Wahlberg took to social media to reveal his daily routine. It was seriously bonkers stuff, with the actor claiming he wakes up at 2:30 A.M. to kick-off a day full of golfing, praying, working out, business calls, “cryo chamber recovery,” and more. If it were any other actor I’d assume that this entire schedule was some sort of elaborate joke, but Wahlberg doesn’t seem like the joking type. He takes all of this very seriously, so I can fully believe that he’s up at 2:30 A.M. and in bed by 7:30 P.M. every day.

Now, Wahlberg’s busy life is the subject of an HBO Max docuseries called Wahl Street. Yes, that’s really the title. The series is produced by Unrealistic Ideas, founded by Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Archie Gips. Wahlberg, Levinson, and Gips will serve as executive producers along with Sarah Skibitzke. Carolina Saavedra serves as a co-executive producer. The fact that Wahlberg is the one producing this makes the entire thing all the more suspect in my humble opinion. But here’s a synopsis:

The 6-episode documentary series offers fans a glimpse into global star Mark Wahlberg’s life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses including his clothing line, Municipal; his gym studio, F45; restaurant chain Wahlburgers and his production company, Unrealistic Ideas. Along the way, viewers will learn powerful business and life lessons as he navigates the numerous challenges of a global pandemic, all while trying to maintain and expand his vast portfolio. WAHL STREET will also introduce the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage.

I guess it’s worth noting that “Wahlberg’s real-life entourage” was also the inspiration for the HBO series Entourage, so I guess you can pretend this docuseries is a new season of that if you’re into that sort of thing. Wahl Street arrives on April 15, 2021.