Paramount+ has released their new computer animated reboot of the Rugrats, one of the classic Nicktoons that helped put Nickelodeon on the map. Though the updated series seems to lose the charm that the quirky, 2D animation brought to the original cartoon, at least the original cast is back to voice Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica as they get into all-new adventures without adult supervision. Watch the Rugrats cast reunion below, including a table read, trivia and more.

Rugrats Cast Reunion

E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil) are all back, and yes, you get the pleasure and surreal treat of seeing them do their voices. If there’s one thing that’s always mesmerizing to me, it’s watching voice actors suddenly start speaking in their character voices.

There’s plenty of new footage from the Rugrats revival series, along with an entertaining table read of a classic scene from the original series. Of course, that’s just going to remind you of how good the original series is, but at least you don’t have to look at the cheap computer animation while it happens. If you haven’t seen what we’re talking about, just see what they’ve done to the opening credits.

Joining the returning original cast is a whole new slate of actors as the grown-ups. Tommy’s parents Didi and Stu Pickles will be voiced by Ashley Rae Spillers (Vice Principals) and Tommy Dewey (The Mindy Project) while Tony Hale will play Chuckie’s father Chas. Phil and Lil’s mother will be voiced by Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation), and Angelica’s parents Charlotte and Drew will be voiced by Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons. Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) and Omar Miller (Ballers) are playing Susie’s parents Lucy and Randy. And finally, Michael McKean (Better Call Saul) will be Tommy’s Grandpa Lou.

A reimagining of the classic ’90s hit, the brand-new series features rich and colorful CG-animation and follows Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view.

The new Rugrats is now available on Paramount+.