The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see the new opening credits from the Rugrats animated series that makes some changes to the original. Plus, listen as the filmmakers behind Godzilla vs. Kong break down the many enemies of the tremendous titan. And finally, listen as Jack Black and Kyle Gass talk about the origins of Tenacious D in a vintage clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

First up, the new computer animated Rugrats series is available on Paramount+ starting today. If you haven’t checked it out yet, take a look at the new opening credits that takes some cues from the original series, but makes plenty of noticeable changes, including a character who wasn’t part of the original introduction since they weren’t introduced until several seasons into the show.

Next, even though Godzilla vs Kong is no longer available on HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures has released a featurette that looks at all the monsters who have tried to tangle with the titan in the new Monsterverse movies. From Mothra and Ghidorah to King Kong and Mechagodzilla, the filmmakers behind all the recent movies break down his most formidable foes.

Finally, Team Coco has posted this throwback clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien where Jack Black and Kyle Gass discuss the origins of their rock duo Tenacious D. It’s all in support of their feature film Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, which would go on to become a box office bomb and a cult favorite with a rockin’ soundtrack.