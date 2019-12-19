It’s the holiday season, and that means National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is airing pretty much once a day, everyday until Christmas Day rolls around. This year it might be getting even more airplay since it marks the 30th anniversary of what some say is the high point of the entire Vacation franchise.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary of Christmas Vacation, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosted a screening of the movie with a Q&A afterwards featuring cast members Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki, and Diane Ladd. Thankfully, they’ve provided some of the highlights for all of us who couldn’t be at the screening.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Cast Reunion

First up, the entire cast talks about their experience working on the movie, starting with how with how they came to be cast in their respective roles. They start to get off topic a bit here and there, but it’s just fun to see them together after all these years, especially since Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki have had entire careers since since the movie was released. Galecki is even returning to Vacation territory with a new series at HBO Max focusing on The Griswolds.

The discussion specifically turns to Juliette Lewis’ performance as Audrey Griswold, continuing the tradition of being totally embarrassed by her family, even while they’re just inside the house. Plenty of praise is shown her way, and even at a young age, everyone though she was going to be a big deal.

When discussion turns to Rusty Griswold, Galecki recalls how the audition went for the part. Chevy Chase was the one who pushed for him to get the role since he was the only kid who was able to remember the script and didn’t stumble over anything. Keep in mind this was a decision he made without even waiting for any word from the director or producers. Classic Chevy Chase.

Finally, the cast talks about the attic scene, one of the more touching moments in the film. Beverly D’Angelo in particular has some nice words to say about that moment, and Chevy Chase gives the rundown of how that scene came together.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is playing on AMC this month.