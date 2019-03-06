Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brings together some of the various Spider-People spread across different dimensions. So it only makes sense that How It Should Have Ended acknowledges all the different proposed endings they’ve done for all the previous Spider-Man movies in order to properly play in this animated universe. They even do a solid job of parodying the opening sequence that introduces the “original” Spider-Man in the movie.

Find out how Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse should have ended below.

How Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Should Have Ended

As usual, when it comes to comic book fare, HISHE proposes some fascinating what-if scenarios for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. For example, if Kingpin really did succeed in his plot to get his wife and son back by bringing them into his dimension from another one, what’s to say that the other Kingpin wouldn’t want them back and seek revenge in a violent manner?

But probably my favorite part of this edition of HISHE is when Batman imagines what it might be like if he was able to hang out with all the different variations of Batman in the signature cafe at the end of all the HISHE videos. Borrowing the french fry metaphor that Peter B. Parker uses in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the HISHE version of Batman defines all of the other iterations of The Dark Knight with different kinds of french fries, including one that’s really weird because it has nipples.

Anyway, you can watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at home since it’s now available on digital. Enjoy!.