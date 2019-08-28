Now that Spider-Man is seemingly leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’re probably not even worried about how Spider-Man: Far From Home should have ended at this point. But considering the huge cliffhanger that the mid-credits scene left in our laps, maybe the forthcoming re-release of the final chapter of Phase Three of the MCU should have a scene that makes it easier for Sony Pictures to branch off into their own world, maybe by suddenly introducing the multi-verse for real this time. But since that’s just not going to happen, here’s how Spider-Man: Far From Home should have ended.

How Spider-Man: Far From Home Should Have Ended

The folks at How It Should Have Ended put this one together by using ideas that some of their fans tossed into a box at their San Diego Comic-Con panel. That’s probably why this isn’t quite as sharp as their usual videos, but there are some reasonable questions that should have been asked which likely would have resulted in a much less chaotic ending.

For example, it’s unfathomably irresponsible of Tony Stark to give Peter Parker access to Edith, which is probably the most powerful computer system in the world with incredible access to deadly weapons that can be accidentally called upon without hesitation. Furthermore, it’s unbelievably stupid for Quentin Beck to gain access to Edith and prevent Peter Parker from ever being able to control the system ever again. The guy can round up all these people and coordinate a plan that fools the entire planet, but he can’t password protect his new toy? Shame on you, Mysterio.

Watch the whole video to see more ideas of how Spider-Man: Far From Home should have ended.