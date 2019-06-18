As Doctor Strange told us in Avengers: Infinity War, there was only one path that saw Earth’s mightiest heroes defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. But that didn’t stop the people at How It Should Have Ended from pointing out the various ways in which the events of Marvel’s epic summer blockbuster could have gone much differently. Some of these paths involve questions that fans had after repeat viewings of the movie, but many of them can simply be debunked by Doctor Strange’s singular vision of victory. Even so, you can find out how Avengers Endgame should have ended below.

How Avengers Endgame Should Have Ended

Considering the fact that nobody besides Thor (and Captain America) can pick up Mjolnir, I’ve never understand why the god of thunder doesn’t use that to his benefit more often. If he placed Mjolnir on Thanos, then the titan simply shouldn’t be able to get it, leaving him to get pummeled by our heroes.

Another petty nitpick comes from the fact that Nebula doesn’t use her time traveling wrist device to escape from being capture by Thanos and The Black Order. However, that could easily be explained by Nebula’s short circuiting and the potential for her to be controlled by Thanos’ own computer systems due to the sudden connection between Nebula from the past and future.

But the alternate ending that HISHE saves for last is using the Time Stone to bring back Tony Stark instead of letting him die. But that seems like to simple of a repair, especially with Doctor Strange’s vision of only winning one possible path out of the millions that he viewed. This is how it has to be, and honestly, it’s better for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe anyway.