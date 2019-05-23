This weekend brings Disney’s remake of their 1992 animated classic Aladdin to theaters. If the early buzz is to be believed, the movie is surprisingly better than the marketing has indicated so far, though with only 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s clearly not impressing everyone.

But before you get to this updated version of Aladdin, it’s time to look back at the original Disney version to see how it should have ended. Because if you think about it, Aladdin shouldn’t have really had a problem with being a real prince and marry Princess Jasmine. He really doesn’t understand how wishes from genie’s work. Find out how Aladdin should have ended below.

How Aladdin Should Have Ended

Gotta give Jamie Costa some credit for not only doing a great impression of Robin Williams as Genie, but also all the various impressions that he does of celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Prince, and also a fine Mrs. Doubtfire. Plus, he does a fantastic job of recreating several lines from the original movie.

Anyway, Aladdin shouldn’t really have had such a confrontational third act, because there’s nothing that says he’s not a prince. In fact, as Jasmine so astutely points out, he became royalty without doing anything to earn it, which is exactly what every person born into a royal family does. So he’s in good company.

Will the new Aladdin have the same conflict for the titular street urchin? Or do things come to a head in a different way? Find out when the movie hits theaters on May 24, 2019.