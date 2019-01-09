The last time we saw Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), one was having his head torn apart by Thanos and the other was being turned to dust by a godlike snap. But, spoiler alert, they get better – they have a new series coming to the Disney+ streaming service. And now, that new series has a showrunner and a title.

The Vision and Scarlet Witch will be run by Jac Schaeffer, a writer who has already built up a solid track record with Marvel Studios.

The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop: Schaeffer will write the pilot and serve as an executive producer on the series, which is expected to feature Bettany and Olsen reprising their roles as the red-faced android and the eastern European sorceress who loves him. This will be Schaeffer’s third collaboration with Marvel studios following her work on the screenplays for Captain Marvel and the upcoming Black Widow solo film. If you include her work on the Olaf’s Frozen Adventure short, this will be her fourth time working with Disney.

The Vision and Scarlet Witch is one of three publicly known Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off shows in development for Disney’s upcoming streaming service. Another will focus on Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor’s mischievous and deadly brother…who was also apparently dead at the hands of Thanos when we last saw him. A third will team up Captain America’s two best buddies, the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and the Falcon (Anthony Mackie)…both of whom were also, uh, dead at the hands of Thanos when the credits rolled on Avengers: Infinity War. It certainly sounds like Avengers: Endgame will be Resurrection City, giving a lot of dead superheroes a clean slate for their shiny new streaming series.

However, a Scarlet Witch and Vision series makes total sense. While the core MCU films have made them lovers, they have a long and complicated history in Marvel comics. Their relationship, filled with all kinds of extraordinary and ordinary ups and downs, is soapy in the right ways – it’s exactly the kind of tumultuous romance you’d expect from a robot man and a reality-altering witch. If Schaeffer can tap into these classic stories, and give us more reason to care about these characters (their onscreen depictions have been a bit two-dimensional compared to the likes of Iron Man and Captain America), this could be a very fun watch.

There are not dates attached to The Vision and Scarlet Witch yet, but we imagine it will be ready when Disney+ launches later this year.