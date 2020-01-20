Apple TV+ still has yet to release an original title that gets them into the cultural conversation on the same level as Disney+ (with the possible exception of The Morning Show). But as the streaming services rolls out its next slate of shows, some promising contenders are making an appearance. The latest is the five-part documentary series Visible: Out on Television, which charts the rise of LGBTQ representation on TV and the impact that it made on the community at large.

Featuring a star-studded group of celebrities like Ellen Degeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, and more, Visible: Out on Television already has an emotional and heartfelt trailer. Who knows how much we’ll cry once the series comes out? Watch the Visible Out on Television trailer below.

When a series of interviews and clips can move you to tears, you may have a winner on your hands. Visible: Out on Television tackles the wide-ranging topic of LGBTQ representation on TV, and how it helped pave the way for greater national understanding of the community. The five-hour long episodes features never-before-seen interviews with an incredible selection of stars including Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more.

Visible: Out on Television is directed and executive produced by Ryan White (Ask Dr. Ruth, The Case Against 8, The Keepers) and executive produced by Jessica Hargrave, Wilson Cruz, and Wanda Sykes.

Here is the synopsis for Visible: Out on Television:

From Emmy-nominated filmmakers Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave, and executive producers Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz, Visible: Out on Television investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television. Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, the docuseries is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe. Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.

Visible: Out on Television premieres on Apple TV+ February 14, 2020.