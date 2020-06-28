The Virtual Cannes Market is currently in full swing, which means we’re learning about a whole slew of new movies. These films are hoping to find backing so they can eventually find their way to audiences. Dream big, Cannes Market movies. Dream big. Three new titles announced include films featuring Bruce Willis, Liam Neeson, and Chris Pine.

Honest Thief

The saying goes that there’s no such thing as an honest thief, but don’t tell that to Open Road Films. Open Road declared bankruptcy back in 2018 and was eventually purchased by Raven Capital Management. Now, Raven Capital is relaunching Open Road, and they already have a movie lined-up: Honest Thief, starring Liam Neeson. There don’t seem to be any plot details at the moment (the story originated in Deadline and was picked-up by The Wrap, but neither of them says what the dang thing is about). All we know for now is that it’s an action-thriller starring Neeson and directed by Mark Williams, and Open Road plans to release the film theatrically this summer.

Reactor and Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis, the sleepiest actor in the biz, has not one but two movies at the Cannes Virtual Market. One of those films is Reactor, a film that is set to be directed by Jared Cohn, who wrote the script with Cam Cannon and Stephen Cyrus. Per THR, Willis will play “the leader of a gang of mercenaries whose lust for revenge sees him hold a nuclear power plant hostage. In the end, it’s up to a former soldier to take him down.” The other is Cosmic Sin, where Willis “plays a soldier in a futuristic human society fighting a hostile alien species.” Saban currently has the rights to Cosmic Sin, but neither of these movies have release dates announced just yet.

Violence Of Action

Finally, how about some Violence of Action? Described as a black-ops thriller, Deadline says the flick stars Chris Pine, Ben Foster, and Gillian Jacobs. Tarik Saleh directs a script from J.P. Davis, with the film currently in post-production. In Violence of Action, Pine plays a character who “joins a paramilitary organization in order to support his family after being involuntarily discharged from the Marines. Reed travels to Poland with his elite team on a black ops mission to investigate a mysterious threat. Barely into his first assignment, he finds himself alone and hunted in Eastern Europe, where he must fight to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.” This will be a reunion for Pine and Foster, who both appeared in Hell or High Water.