David Farr, writer of The Night Manager and Hanna, is taking a trip to The Village of the Damned. Farr is set to adapt John Wyndham’s novel The Midwich Cuckoos, which inspired Village of the Damned, into an eight-part series. The book concerns a small town where all of the women mysteriously become pregnant on the same day, eventually giving birth to creepy kids with telepathic abilities.

The series is being developed for Comcast's European broadcaster Sky. Here's the book's synopsis:

After the night of September 26, every woman of childbearing age is pregnant, all to give birth at the same time, to children who are all alike—their eyes mesmerizing, void of emotion. These children are innately possessed with unimaginable mental powers and a formidable intelligence. It is these children who develop into an unstoppable force, capable of anything and far out-reaching other humans in cunning. Whatever dwells in Midwich is sowing the seeds for a master race of ruthless and inhumane creatures who are bent on nothing less than absolute and total domination.

The book was first adapted to the screen as Village of the Damned in 1960. That was followed by a sequel, Children of the Damned. The book was adapted again as Village of the Damned in 1995 by director John Carpenter.

There aren’t many details about the new adaptation, save for the fact that it’s being written by David Farr. The novel is set in the UK, as is the 1960s version, while Carpenter’s is set in what was then present-day America. Since this is a UK production, it’s probably safe to assume this new version will be set in the UK as well. Will it be set in the modern-day? Or will it maintain the 1950s setting of the book? We’ll see.

The new series is being created at ITV Studios-backed Route 24, run by producer Marc Samuelson, and Snowed-In Productions, the sister company of Bronte Film and Television.