At /Film HQ, we regularly receive random boxes filled with movie swag promoting the latest Hollywood blockbuster or new television series. For my new YouTube channel, Ordinary Adventures, we decided to do an unboxing of these mystery boxes and give away the swag we didn’t keep. What is inside? Watch the video below to see us open the boxes and find out. And at the end of the video we explain how you can win one of the two prize packages.

Official Rules and legal disclaimers for the contest:

1. You must subscribe to our channel, like the video and comment on that YouTube page (NOT this post) saying why you should win one of these boxes.

2. You must be at least 18 years old and live in the continental United States (sorry we just can’t afford to ship internationally).

3. Entries which don’t comply to the YouTube Community Guidelines will be disqualified. Please note that YouTube is not a sponsor of this contest and is not responsible for it.

4. We are not collecting any personal data for the contest.

5. We will DM winners sometime after noon Pacific on Friday, May 10, 2019 (the time in which the contest closes) to arrange shipment.

Spoiler alert: The three boxes we opened were for the movies Glass (and also Split, and Unbreakable) and John Wick Chapter 3, as well as the Amazon original series Good Omens. We are giving away the whole Glass swag box to one lucky winner, and to the other, we are giving away the Good Omens book box with the angel-winged coffee mug and cocoa mix.