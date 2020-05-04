In celebration of May the Fourth, Ordinary Adventures took a virtual trip into the future to visit the upcoming Star Wars hotel planned to open at Walt Disney World in 2021: Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. This is a 2-night, all-immersive adventure where you get to live your very own epic Star Wars story aboard a space ship in the Star Wars Galaxy. We have put this video together to combine everything we know about the experience so far, combined with concept art to get you excited.

Your adventure starts as you leave planet Earth and launch into space and board the Halycon (a glamorous starcruiser known for exotic expeditions in a galaxy far, far way). Once onboard, there are so many things to do, from wielding your own lightsaber to hanging out at the Silver C Lounge and playing a game of Sabacc to a planetary excursion to the planet of Batuu (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge). We talk about everything we have learned so far about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and we theorize about some things we hope are part of this experience.

