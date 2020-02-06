We’ve known for years that Disney’s plan for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was to make it as immersive as possible, and that they would eventually create a hotel that’s themed to look as if guests are actually staying on a spaceship. We got our first look at that hotel at last year’s D23 Expo, and today, the company released a video that basically presents all the relevant information about the upcoming hotel so far, as well as unveiling a new piece of concept art of the shuttle that will give fans the illusion of whisking them to a galaxy far, far away. Check it out below.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Video

Reservations will open later this year for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which debuts in 2021 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. This new two-day and two-night vacation is an all-immersive experience that will take you to a galaxy far, far away in a way that only Disney could create.

The “news” contained within this video is that reservations will open in 2020 for this hotel. But 2020’s just getting started, and “later this year” doesn’t narrow things down enough to be exciting or even particularly interesting. But this is also the first time that all of the information we have about this new Star Wars land hotel has been collected together in an informative package which lays out exactly how the experience will work for guests who managed to secure reservations.

Two years ago, we wrote that “hotel guests will be able to walk straight from the hotel to the themed land and vice versa, creating the illusion of boarding an intergalactic cruiser docked at the planet Batuu.” This video (kinda sorta) shows how that happens: guests arrive at a “small private cruise terminal,” where they’ll then be ushered into a launch pod which has a digital panel on the ceiling that looks as if you’re blasting through space. It seems like this will be a literal vehicle which transports guests from these terminals to the hotel building, and then presumably later transports them from the hotel building to Galaxy’s Edge itself, keeping the illusion of immersion alive the whole time.

For more, be sure to check out this more detailed piece from D23, which goes into how your Star Wars story will play out throughout your stay…assuming, of course, that you’ll be able to afford (or even secure) reservations.