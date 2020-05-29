Take a virtual field trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to explore more of Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities! Every item in his shop has a story behind it, some more dangerous than others. Inside Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities there are many artifacts, relics, and treasures…. today we are only going to focus on some of them. Including a very rare Kyber Crystal Statue and some Rebellion helmets.

The artifacts included in today’s video:

The Rebellion Medal of Bravery: We saw this presented to Luke & Han after the Battle of Yavin. But whose medal is this?

Statue from Jedha’s Temple of the Kyber: A ancient statue from the destroyed holy city Jedha depicting a Jedi battling a serpent-like creature, carved by a Jedi using his lightsaber. How did Dok acquire the relic?

KSE-H44 A-wing pilot helmet: Used by a-wing pilots during the Battle of Endor and also in Luke’s training of Leia and Leia’s training of Rey in Rise of Skywalker.

X-Wing Helmet: Pilots often customized these helmets to include symbols of personal significance or emblems from specific squadrons. Is this the helmet of a famous pilot from Empire Strikes Back?

Endor Rebellion Helmet: an infantry helmet like the ones worn by the Rebel Pathfinders, who assisted Han Solo in the assault on the shield generator on the forest moon of Endor.

Y-Wing pilot helmet: Which Rebel pilot from Return of the Jedi might have worn this particular helmet?

X-Wing Fighter Chest Boxes: a life support unit that monitors vital signs for Rebel pilots.

Learn all this and much more in our new video! Watch our previous installment that focuses on the creature bust wall in Dok Onar’s den.

The video comes from our new YouTube channel, Ordinary Adventures, so please subscribe if you haven’t done so already! We have a lot of coverage of theme parks, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and movie events. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow our weekly adventures to theme parks, movie events, magic, tabletop, and more. Get Ordinary Adventures t-shirts & merch!

Thumbnail background photo credit: David Yeh