In the latest episode of Ordinary Adventures, Peter & Kitra take a virtual field trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to explore Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities! Dok-Ondar is a proprietor of the most notorious antiquities shop in the galaxy (located at Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu). Every item in his shop has a story behind it, some more dangerous than others. Inside Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities there are many artifacts, relics, and treasures…. today we are only going to focus on some of them.

In this video, which we hope to be the first part of a new series, we explore Dok’s wall of creature busts. We use the items and artifacts to explore Star Wars lore and behind the scenes stories. Here is everything we talk about in this video: Kod’yok bust, TaunTaun bust, Gamorrean Battleaxe, Corellian Hound bust, BD-1 Cutter Vibro-AX, Nexu bust, Anooba bust, and a Klorri-clan battle shield. Watch the video to find out all about these unique antiquities inside Dok-Ondar’s.

