I was lucky enough to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on opening day and experienced the craziness of the new Star Wars-themed land in Disneyland Resort. What was it like to be one of the first people to visit Batuu on opening day? How crazy were the crowds? Was it emotional? Find out and watch our video blog from the opening of the land.

In this video, Kitra and I are joined by a motley group of friends on this historic Star Wars adventure into a galaxy far far away. We previously posted a video of our first trip to Galaxy’s Edge, that you can view here. On this second trip, we experience the Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run attraction from a new position, see how the land stands up to the public masses, and try the Lava Roll and a lot of food at Docking Bay 7 Food, and more. How were the lines? What should you expect for your upcoming reservation visit? We explore all of these questions and more. We even try the new thermal detonator-inspired Coke products now available in the new land and explore the Rise of the Resistance area which is not yet open.

So please come along with us on this adventure and have some fun. And if you’re looking for more theme park and Galaxy’s Edge videos, please consider subscribing to our new YouTube channel, where we will be posting a lot more later this week.