Adam McKay‘s Vice is a very off-the-wall biopic of Dick Cheney, but there was one moment apparently too wacky to include: a musical number. The number comes early in the film, where Christian Bale‘s Cheney is learning the ins and outs of politics from Steve Carell‘s Donald Rumsfeld. McKay talked about the scene previously, and verified it would be included on the Blu-ray release. Now, as the Blu-ray and digital release approaches, the scene is finally available for all to see. Watch the Vice musical number below.

Vice Musical Number

Even though Vice picked up several Oscar nominations, many critics were left cold by Adam McKay’s extremely dark comedy. I was on on the opposite end: I gave the movie a rave review. Is it over-the-top? Yes. Does it play fast and loose with facts? It sure does. But I appreciated the approach McKay took, and I was very impressed with the performances, particularly from Christian Bale and Amy Adams.

Now, Vice is headed to home video, and it’s bringing with it a much-talked-about deleted scene. While the film was still in theaters, it was revealed that a musical number ended up on the cutting room floor. In a New York Times piece, McKay commented that it was filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson who convinced him to cut the scene:

“McKay also showed “Vice” to filmmaker friends like Paul Thomas Anderson and David O. Russell. After Anderson, who watched two preliminary cuts, told McKay that the end of the movie worked great but the start “had problems,” McKay decided to scrap two early sections: an elaborate musical number and a prolonged passage set in Cheney’s Wyoming adolescence. McKay adored both but decided that Anderson was right — they were gumming up the machinery.”

Steve Carell also commented on the scene in another interview:

“At one point there was a big musical number in the movie. And some of it works in the context of what he’s trying to achieve as a film and a story, and some of it doesn’t. I think in the editing process it becomes evident to him what stuff is playing, and what stuff isn’t.”

I will say that after watching the clip above, I agree that cutting it was the right thing to do. Still, it’s amusing to watch, and makes me curious about the other deleted scenes that will be included when Vice arrives on Movies Anywhere and Digital March 12 and on Blu-ray and DVD April 2. A full list of features is below.