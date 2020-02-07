When CBS All Access launched in the fall of 2014, it was created as a way for audiences to access libraries of current and old shows from CBS. Eventually, it expanded to include original programming like Star Trek: Discovery, the reboot of The Twilight Zone, and The Good Fight. Despite having a limited selection of library titles and original programming, the service has racked up over 4 million subscribers as of spring last year. But CBS All Access is about to get a makeover.

The newly merged ViacomCBS is considering combining the CBS All Access streaming service with a slew of Viacom’s content creators in order to launch a new streaming service. The yet-to-be-named (or officially announced) ViacomCBS streaming service would merge everything available on CBS All Access with more assets from the likes of cable channels like Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, and Comedy Central, the streaming channel Pluto TV, and the film library of Paramount Pictures.

CNBC has the details on the possible ViacomCBS streaming service, but they caution that the media conglomerate hasn’t yet decided whether or not they will expand CBS All Access to be a much larger streaming service with significantly more content from Viacom’s media properties. As of now, they are said to only be considering the service. However, for a service that’s only being considered, they seem to have already worked out some of the details.

Reportedly, the default version of the ViacomCBS streaming service will be ad-driven, but there will be an ad-free version available for a price, as well as a more expensive premium version that will include access to Showtime as well. A price for the ad-free and premium versions has yet to be determined, but word on the street is that the base service will probably cost less than $10 a month. For a frame of reference, CBS All Access is currently priced at $5.99 with ads and $9.99 without.

Combining CBS All Access with Paramount Pictures, as well as the Miramax library ViacomCBS now owns, and various cable channels sounds like it has the potential to make for a competitive entry into the streaming wars. In fact, this could very well be the last major streaming service to enter the fray. But it would still have a lack of significant original programming for its library, unless they aimed to do what the rest of the streaming services will be doing, including the forthcoming HBO Max and Peacock.

ViacomCBS is expected to announce, or at least discuss, the potential streaming service in their earnings call that will take place later this month on February 20. We’ll let you know if we hear any new details, so stay tuned.