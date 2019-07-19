Clear your weekend schedules, Marshmallows: Veronica Mars season 4 is streaming in its entirety on Hulu right now. The initial plan was for the anticipated fourth season of the show to premiere next Friday, July 26, but at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel today, star Kristen Bell revealed that the wait is over and you can watch the whole series on Hulu this very second.

??This is not a drill ?? All episodes of Season 4 of #VeronicaMars are streaming now, only on @hulu!! #SDCC2019 pic.twitter.com/IjqelALtqB — Veronica Mars @ Comic Con (@veronicamars) July 19, 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4 Released Early

We’ll have a written reaction to the entire Veronica Mars Comic-Con panel shortly, but in the meantime, the biggest news of the panel deserves an article of its own: all eight episodes of the fourth season are streaming as we speak. That’s a great surprise for those who have been patiently waiting for more than ten years for new episodes of the series. (The show ended in 2007, although the characters returned in a Kickstarter-funded Veronica Mars movie back in 2014; the less said about that fan-service film, the better.) Thankfully, our review of the new season says that the show is as good as it was in its prime.

Bell returns as the titular private investigator, and she’s joined by returning cast members Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Max Greenfield, Ken Marino, Julie Gonzalo, and more, as well as some people who are new to the world of Neptune: J.K. Simmons as the man possibly behind the bombings, Patton Oswalt as a pizza delivery guy who either knows more than he lets on or has just seen All the President’s Men too many times, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as the owner of a night club.

Here’s the synopsis of the new season:

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

All four seasons of Veronica Mars are streaming on Hulu right now.