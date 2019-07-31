Veronica Mars recently returned for a whole new season on Hulu. Technically, it’s season 4, coming on the heels of the previous three seasons that aired on UPN/The CW. But don’t tell the distributors of the latest season’s Blu-ray release that. For some baffling reason (rights issues?), the Veronica Mars season 4 Blu-ray is being sold as Veronica Mars season 1.

No, you’re not seeing things. That home video release of the latest season of Veronica Mars does indeed say Veronica Mars: The Complete First Season on it. Of course, anyone familiar with the show can tell you the season being sold here isn’t the first season. The first season aired back in 2004 on UPN. But Warner Archive Collection doesn’t care about needless facts like that! Instead, they’re putting out the new Hulu episodes (which should be considered season 4) on Blu-ray and DVD with the season 1 heading.

Perhaps the selling-point here is an attempt to draw in customers who haven’t watched the previous seasons. “You don’t need to be a superfan to get hooked on this new series,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “Both fans and newcomers of the critically-acclaimed series alike will be in for a treat as they relive their favorite episodes from the first season, along with the Veronica Mars at Comic-Con 2019 extra feature for a deeper investigation behind the scenes.”

Here’s what you’ll get on the release:

Special Features:

Veronica Mars at Comic-Con 2019

8 One-Hour Episodes

Spring Break Forever Chino and the Man Keep Calm and Party On Heads You Lose Losing Streak Entering a World of Pain Gods of War Years, Continents, Bloodshed

The DVD and Blu-ray will both arrive on October 22, 2019. You can also purchase the season on digital August 19. Or I guess you can just watch it on Hulu if you have that. Just remember: this isn’t really the first season.